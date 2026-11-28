In an article I wrote after the midterm elections in the US, I mentioned that voters in Providence, the capital of the state of Rhode Island, had approved by a "75 percent" vote a regulation obliging the municipality to divest from companies that pave the ground for "genocide, apartheid and human rights violations." For many years, city funds had been invested in Israel Bonds. On the other hand, 28-year-old David Morales, one of the prominent names in the passage of this regulation, was also elected mayor of Providence.

In the US, public reactions against genocidal Israel have begun to bear fruit. Providence became a "model." The City Council of Somerville in the state of Massachusetts also adopted a regulation restricting the withdrawal of municipal funds from, and the signing of contracts with, companies that directly and continuously support or profit from violations of international humanitarian law in Palestinian territories. The decision, in which only one member voted "No," referred to companies operating in the occupied Palestinian territories.

This step came after the "55.7 percent" support in the non-binding public ballot held in the city in November 2025. The decision reveals that the scope of local initiatives in the US aimed at using municipal procurement and contracts as a tool of pressure on companies involved in human rights violations is expanding. I should also note that the regulation was supported by the anti-Zionist group "Boston Jewish Voice for Peace," which is in solidarity with the Palestinians.

The Israel Lobby, Zionists and American Neocons declare anyone who criticizes Israel's genocide or unconditional support for Israel to be "anti-Jewish." But most Americans pay no heed to this label and do not find it credible. On the contrary, public reaction against Israel is becoming increasingly entrenched. The November 3 midterms were the clearest indication that the reaction of Americans to the dirty wars fought for Israel has produced very heavy consequences for the "Republicans." Pro-Israel bias no longer wins politically. It is this change that has forced the Israel Lobby's leading organization, the "American Israel Public Affairs Committee" (AIPAC), to withdraw from the field to behind the scenes.

The American mainstream media, meanwhile, continues to ignore the public's reaction to Israel. A commercial aired last week on the "NBC News" channel shows that the Israel Lobby's pressure on the mainstream media is still working. A 30-second television commercial titled "Every Three Seconds," shown during the "Thanksgiving special broadcast" of the program "Saturday Night Live" on NBC, criticized US military aid to Israel.

In the commercial, funded by the "Institute for Middle East Understanding Policy Project (IMEU Policy Project)," the healthy image of an American girl who has saved 400 dollars to buy a new bicycle is followed by the image of a Palestinian girl with one leg in Gaza. In the voiceover of the commercial, it is pointed out that the Gazan girl was left in this condition by bombs sent by the US to Israel, and it says, "Every three seconds, our government sends 400 dollars to Israel with taxpayers' money to do this."

Zionist organizations argue that the airing of this commercial fuels anti-Jewish sentiment. "Wall Street Journal" reporter Joe Flint, in a post on his "X" account on November 27, announced that the commercial, perceived as "anti-Israel," would not be aired again. Flint said, "According to a source close to the matter, NBC's senior management was not aware of the commercial until it aired. As a result, NBCU will review its advertising review process."

The Gazan girl shown in the commercial is of course not the only Palestinian to have lost a leg. While more than 20,000 children lost their lives to the bombs the US sent to Israel, thousands were severely maimed. Israel, which even bombed hospitals, prevented wounded Palestinians from being treated. These obstructions led to the deaths of large numbers of Gazans.

All of this is happening before the eyes of the world, yet the Zionists in America, in the manner of "the brazen thief overpowers the homeowner," resort to every kind of pressure and distortion so that Israel's genocide is ignored. Because Israel, which occupies and blockades Gaza, obstructs humanitarian aid, hundreds of thousands of Gazans are struggling to survive in flooded tents. US President Trump's "Gaza Peace Board," meanwhile, remains on paper.