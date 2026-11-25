One of the most important problems that emerged when the Syrian civil war began was that the people were forced to abandon the lands where they had lived for centuries. The Syrian people took refuge in neighboring countries such as Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq and Türkiye. There were also more than enough who went to more distant countries. Within this framework, Syrians were forced to emigrate to European Union countries and especially to Germany. Millions of people left Syria. Had a new administration at peace with its people not been established in Syria, a very significant portion of the people who emigrated would never have found the chance to return to Syria. This would have had enormous demographic consequences. For this reason, one should not find it strange that it is called the Syrian revolution. The establishment of dominance across almost all of Syria by the new administration under the leadership of Ahmed al-Sharaa on December 8, 2024, was very important for the future of Syria and the countries of the region. One of the most important consequences of this dominance was the creation of a ground on which the Syrian people could return, whatever happens. Thus the essential elements of the region began to return to where they belong.

The new administration under the leadership of Ahmed al-Sharaa calling on the Syrians scattered across neighboring countries and European countries like Germany to return, and the Syrians beginning to return in response to this call, was not only important for Syria's future. As will be recalled, there was a danger of a terror corridor in northern Syria and southern Türkiye. The corridor danger had even caused Türkiye to intervene at its most difficult times. It is also highly important that these interventions are directly connected to the night of July 15, 2016. It had been understood that night that the ties between FETÖ, which tried to seize Türkiye from within, and the PKK had turned into a concrete project through the terror corridor. From this angle, creating an environment to which millions of people could return after the revolution was at the same time a strategic step. During this period, Türkiye too did everything in its power for the Syrians to be able to return in a healthy way.

Today, those who speak of Türkiye following an expansionist policy on the grounds that it has entered a new period of rise must certainly take population movements into account. In order to accuse Türkiye of following an expansionist policy, and even, as a further claim, of "colonialism," tangible evidence must be shown. Population policies have always lain at the base of the expansionist policies of European countries and, as an extension of them, of Israel. One of the most important grounds on which we have long emphasized that the concept of "sömürgecilik" does not correspond to "colonialism" is population movements. What comes to mind when colonial formation is mentioned is "a state, community or economic-political power establishing a permanent settlement in another geography and shaping this settlement with its own population, institutions, economic activities and political authority." Within this framework, it is impossible to reconcile Türkiye's extreme emphasis on preserving the essential elements of each region in its near geography with colonial ambitions. Enabling the return of Syrians and even taking on great roles in organizing that return requires looking at events from a very different place.

Israel is aggressively implementing settler policies in the historical lands of Palestine. This is a process that has continued for about a hundred years. Israel is also occupying southern Lebanon and the Golan Heights to implement settler policies. It must be seen that settler colonialism produces permanent political consequences. For Israel, a structure to emerge in northern Syria was valuable in line with the same aim. Settler policies were going to be implemented there too. As will be recalled, place names were being changed, land registry records were being destroyed, and demographic displacements were being openly organized. Practically every step had been taken for permanent political consequences to emerge. In this context, the reduction of FETÖ membership to a religious matter before July 15, 2016, and its transformation into a legal problem after that date, must also be assessed as an intervention from within. As Türkiye eliminated these structures and population policies, we began to speak of a new period of rise. Within this framework, the settler policies Israel is applying in southern Lebanon and in the Golan Heights belonging to Syria will one day certainly lose their force as well.

The global policies of Israel and of the countries that support it, such as Britain, Germany and the US, and the problems they cause, must also be evaluated in the context of land-based claims and population movements.