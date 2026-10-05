Euro falls to 19-month low on French fiscal, political risks
The euro fell to its lowest level against the US dollar since March 2025 on Monday as concerns over France's fiscal outlook and political uncertainty ahead of the 2027 presidential election weighed on investor sentiment and widened the spread between French and German bond yields.
The single currency traded 0.6% lower at $1.1164 as of 0700GMT on Monday, hitting its lowest level against the dollar since March 2025 as investors reacted to sharp swings in French government bonds and a firmer greenback. Pressure on the euro intensified following Friday's volatility in Paris debt markets, where the spread between French and German 10-year yields widened to as much as 159 basis points before narrowing to around 141 basis points by the close.
French borrowing costs climb
France's 10-year bond yield briefly approached the 5% threshold on Friday, reflecting increased investor demand for compensation to hold French debt amid concerns over the country's fiscal trajectory. The widening gap between French and German borrowing costs — a key indicator of perceived risk in eurozone sovereign debt — has raised fears that fiscal strains could spread to other heavily indebted member states ahead of the 2027 presidential election.
Dollar strength compounds weakness
A firmer dollar added to the single currency's decline, with the US currency strengthening despite softer-than-expected employment data and reduced expectations of a Federal Reserve interest-rate hike this month. The divergence in transatlantic monetary policy outlooks has exacerbated pressure on the shared currency as investors seek refuge in dollar-denominated assets during periods of European political uncertainty.