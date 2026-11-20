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Practice on the Strip Circuit

Andrea Kimi Antonelli of Italy and Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team was seen in the pit lane on November 19 as he competed in the Second Practice Session Classification for the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. Antonelli drove the (12) Mercedes W17 on track during practice, and was also pictured talking with Peter Bonnington, his race engineer, and with Ron Meadows, the team's sporting director.

Rafael Camara of Brazil and Haas F1 Team competed in the First Practice Session Classification at the same venue, driving the (51) Haas VF-26 Ferrari. Camara was later returned to the garage during practice.

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Cars and drivers on track

Max Verstappen of the Netherlands drove the (3) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB22 Red Bull Ford Powertrains, while teammate Isack Hadjar of France drove the (6) car, which mechanics pushed back to the garage during practice. Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain in the (44) car and Charles Leclerc of Monaco in the (16) car took to the track in Scuderia Ferrari SF-26 machinery, and Dino Beganovic of Sweden drove the (38) Ferrari.

Lando Norris of Great Britain in the (1) car and Oscar Piastri of Australia in the (81) car drove McLaren MCL40 Mercedes cars, and George Russell of Great Britain drove the (63) Mercedes W17. Alexander Albon of Thailand in the (23) car and Carlos Sainz of Spain in the (55) car were out in Williams FW48 Mercedes cars, with Fernando Alonso of Spain in the (14) car and Lance Stroll of Canada in the (18) car driving Aston Martin AMR26 Honda machines. Pierre Gasly of France in the (10) car and Franco Colapinto of Argentina in the (43) car drove Alpine A526 Mercedes cars.

Sergio Perez of Mexico drove the (11) and Valtteri Bottas of Finland the (77) Cadillac F1 Team MAC-26 Ferrari. Nico Hulkenberg of Germany in the (27) car and Gabriel Bortoleto of Brazil in the (5) car drove the Audi F1 Team R26, while Oliver Bearman of Great Britain in the (87) car and Ryo Hirakawa of Japan in the (50) car drove Haas F1 VF-26 Ferrari cars. Liam Lawson of New Zealand in the (30) car and Arvid Lindblad of Great Britain in the (41) car drove Visa Cash App Racing Bulls VCARB 03 RB Ford cars, and Jak Crawford of the United States drove the (34) Aston Martin.

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Paddock, fan stage and garages

Elvis Presley impersonators welcomed Piastri, Stroll, Perez, Sainz and Flavio Briatore, Executive Advisor of Alpine F1, to the paddock before practice. Lego figures of Lawson and Lindblad were displayed there, and Jos Verstappen was seen looking on.

Norris, Piastri, Lindblad, Lawson, Albon, Sainz and Perez spoke to the crowd on the fan stage, and fans showed their support for Aston Martin F1 Team in the fanzone. Michael Rainey Jr. joined Heineken during practice, Oracle Red Bull Racing held pitstop practice, and the FIA Medical Car was on track. Alonso locked up ahead of Camara on track during practice.

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