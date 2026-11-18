Saqib Khan at the crease
Pakistan's Saqib Khan played a shot on the second day of the second test cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on November 18, 2026. The photograph was taken by Aamir Qureshi for AFP.
Running between the wickets
Update - 1: Khan and Saud Shakeel ran between the wickets as Sri Lanka's Asitha Fernando gestured during the same day of play at the stadium in Rawalpindi. That image was also credited to Qureshi and AFP.
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