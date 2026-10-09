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Türkiye dismisses Montella after World Cup exit, Nations League defeats

Türkiye dismisses Montella after World Cup exit, Nations League defeats

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23:14, 09/10/2026, FridayU: Update: 01:11, 10/10/2026, Saturday
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Türkiye dismisses Montella after World Cup exit, Nations League defeats
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The Turkish Football Federation announced Friday that it has terminated head coach Vincenzo Montella's contract following a dismal run of results, with the Crescent-Stars eliminated from the 2026 World Cup group stage and suffering four consecutive Nations League defeats that marked their worst competitive streak in 38 years.

The Turkish Football Federation announced on Friday that it has parted ways with national team head coach Vincenzo Montella following a disastrous sequence of results that saw the Crescent-Stars crash out of the 2026 FIFA World Cup and suffer four straight defeats in the UEFA Nations League.

Nations League collapse

Montella's dismissal followed Türkiye's elimination from the World Cup group stage after losing two of their three matches. The national team subsequently endured a humbling Nations League campaign against France, Belgium and Italy — results that marked the Crescent-Stars' first four-match losing streak in competitive fixtures in 38 years.

Brief tenure

The 52-year-old Italian had taken charge of the Crescent-Stars in September 2023, succeeding German coach Stefan Kuntz. Despite the recent slump, Montella guided Türkiye to the quarterfinals of UEFA Euro 2024 and secured qualification for the 2026 World Cup during his 21 months at the helm.

Leadership changes

The federation also announced changes to its leadership structure, stating that its Executive Committee would remain in office until the next ordinary general assembly, when elections would be held. The TFF did not name a successor to Montella, leaving the national team without a head coach.

Titles :vincenzo montellastefan kuntzturkish football federationtffuefa nations league2026 fifa world cupcrescent-starstürkiye national team
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