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Real Madrid extend Arda Güler contract until 2031: Report

Real Madrid extend Arda Güler contract until 2031: Report

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22:28, 05/10/2026, MondayU: Update: 22:40, 05/10/2026, Monday
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Real Madrid extend Arda Güler contract until 2031: Report
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Real Madrid have reached an agreement with midfielder Arda Güler to extend his contract until 2031, Spanish media reported on Monday, with the new deal including a salary increase and securing the Türkiye international's services for at least another five years.

Real Madrid have reached an agreement with Türkiye international Arda Güler to extend the midfielder's contract until 2031, Spanish media reported on Monday, securing the 21-year-old's services for at least another five years beyond his current deal.

Deal terms and valuation

The extension adds two years to Güler's existing agreement, which was scheduled to expire in 2029, and marks the first renewal since he joined the Spanish giants from Istanbul club Fenerbahçe in 2023. The new contract includes a salary increase that reflects Güler's growing importance within the squad, according to Madrid-based sports daily AS. German football database website Transfermarkt subsequently updated the player's market value to €100 million ($112 million) from €90 million.

Mourinho praise

Güler has started five matches so far this season under manager José Mourinho, building on a strong previous campaign in which he made 40 starts and contributed six goals and a team-high 14 assists. "For me, his playing quality is incredible: the vision, the decision-making, the organization of play, the stability he gives the team, the creation," Mourinho said. "He is a player with fantastic potential who already has very interesting numbers, and they are not only assists and goals. They come from a deeper analysis. He's a young man who has a great influence," the Portuguese coach added.

Career trajectory

The attacking midfielder is currently in his fourth season with Real Madrid since arriving from the Süper Lig in 2023, with the club viewing him as a key figure for both the present and future. Coaches who have worked with Güler at the Bernabéu have consistently highlighted his quality and potential for further development, according to AS.

Titles :arda gülerreal madridfenerbahçejosé mourinhocontract extensionla ligatürkiye national teamtransfermarkt
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