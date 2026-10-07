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Messi bids farewell: 'Playing for Argentina best thing in my life'

Messi bids farewell: 'Playing for Argentina best thing in my life'

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12:11, 07/10/2026, WednesdayU: Update: 12:22, 07/10/2026, Wednesday
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Messi bids farewell: 'Playing for Argentina best thing in my life'
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Lionel Messi delivered an emotional farewell to the Argentina national team following his final international appearance, describing two decades in the national shirt as the most beautiful experience of his life while urging supporters to remain united behind the next generation.


Speaking to a packed Monumental Stadium after scoring in Argentina's 3-0 friendly victory over Benin, the 39-year-old struggled to contain his emotions as he reflected on more than two decades wearing the national colors, according to Anadolu Agency (AA). "It is very difficult to say anything today. There are so many emotions. The first thing I think about is my father," Messi said at the beginning of his address. He thanked supporters for standing by him throughout a career that included painful defeats before he finally led Argentina to Copa America and World Cup titles.

"I have nothing left to do but say thank you," he said. "Even in the worst moments, I never stopped fighting, working or giving my all." Messi described representing the national team as "the most beautiful thing that can happen to you" and emphasized that teammates across generations had given everything for the shirt. "We are an extraordinary group, and that is why we achieved everything we achieved," he said.

World Cup defense and future support

Messi addressed Argentina's defeat to Spain in the 2026 World Cup final, dismissing suggestions that anything unusual had occurred during the tournament. "The last World Cup was already more than I could have hoped to experience. We had the dream of becoming world champions again. RWe came very close. Nothing strange happened, despite what people are saying," he said. He noted that Argentina's semifinal against England had taken a heavy physical and emotional toll but insisted his teammates had left everything on the field.

The forward said leaving the national team would bring him great sadness, though he would now support Argentina from the stands. "I am saying goodbye to the national team. I am going to miss you, and I am going to miss it, but now it is my turn to be on the other side," he said. He also urged supporters to remain united behind the next generation, warning that periods of transition could bring difficult moments and renewed criticism. "There will be people who speak badly about the national team, and we have to defend it," he said. "Always stay united." Messi made his senior Argentina debut against Hungary in Budapest in August 2005, with his final appearance producing a goal alongside second-half strikes from Nicolas Otamendi and Nicolas Paz.

Titles :lionel messiargentina national teammonumental stadiumworld cup 2026beninfootballretirement
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