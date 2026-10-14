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Barcelona came from behind to rout Galatasaray 4-1 in Champions League

Barcelona came from behind to rout Galatasaray 4-1 in Champions League

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01:21, 14/10/2026, WednesdayU: Update: 01:35, 14/10/2026, Wednesday
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Barcelona came from behind to rout Galatasaray 4-1 in Champions League
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Ismail Jakobs (L) of Galatasaray in action against Karim Adeyemi (R) of Barcelona during the UEFA Champions League match between Galatasaray and Barcelona at RAMS Park in Istanbul, Turkiye on October 13, 2026.

Barcelona overturned an early deficit to rout Galatasaray 4-1 in Istanbul on Tuesday, condemning the hosts to a second consecutive Champions League defeat despite taking a first-half lead through Batrakov.


The Istanbul giants took the lead in the 28th minute when Batrakov fired home from the edge of the area after receiving the ball from Leao. Five minutes later Baris Alper Yilmaz thought he had doubled the advantage with a header, but VAR ruled the effort out for offside before Barcelona punished that reprieve on the stroke of halftime when Cancelo drilled into the far corner.

The Catalan side drew level after Cancelo finished from the left side of the box following intricate interplay with Yamal and Olmo. The teams entered the interval locked at 1-1 following a breathless opening 45 minutes.

Second-half rout

The visitors seized control immediately after the restart. Fermin Lopez headed Barcelona ahead in the 50th minute from Yamal's delivery, and the winger turned provider three minutes later to tee up Gordon for a close-range finish that put the game beyond reach.

Adeyemi completed the scoring in the 65th minute, collecting Jesus' touch on the edge of the area before curling into the far corner as Barcelona secured a comfortable victory.

Group picture

The result leaves Galatasaray without a point from their opening two Champions League fixtures. Tuesday's other matches saw Inter fall to a 4-3 defeat against Club Brugge, Arsenal beat Lille 3-0, and Bayern Munich draw 3-3 with Viking.

Barcelona's victory moves them to the top of the group standings with maximum points from two games played. Galatasaray will look to open their account when the competition resumes later this month.

Titles :barcelonagalatasaraychampions leagueuefaistanbulbatrakovlamine yamalfermin lopezturkish footballeuropean football
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