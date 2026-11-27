Turkish Interior Minister Mustafa Ciftci spoke by phone on Thursday with his Georgian counterpart, Sulkhan Tamazashvili, to express Türkiye’s concerns over the use of force against Besiktas fans during a football match in Batumi, Georgia, according to a statement from the Turkish Interior Ministry. The ministers discussed the incidents that occurred during the UEFA Europa League fifth-round match between Besiktas and Israel’s Hapoel Beer-Sheva. Ciftci expressed concern over the disproportionate use of force against Turkish fans and called for measures to ensure their safe return to Türkiye.

Georgian minister cites flag decision

Tamazashvili told Ciftci that UEFA officials had confiscated the fans’ Palestinian flags, stressing that Georgian state authorities had no involvement in the decision. He also said he had sent his deputy minister to the stadium following the incidents.

Duran condemns police intervention

Turkish Communications Director Burhanettin Duran also condemned the disproportionate police intervention against Besiktas fans, saying he strongly condemned it. Peaceful solidarity with Palestinians must not justify police violence, he said. “Expressing solidarity with the Palestinian people through peaceful means should never serve as a justification for violence or intervention,” Duran added.

Duran praised Turkish sports clubs for expressing solidarity with the supporters and congratulated Besiktas on its 2-1 victory over Hapoel Beer-Sheva. “Besiktas itself provided the most fitting answer through its victory on the pitch,” he said.

Georgia’s Interior Ministry gives its account

Georgia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs later said in a statement that three officials were injured and 16 people were detained following the clashes. The ministry denied reports that police intervention was triggered by supporters displaying Palestinian flags, insisting that the clashes had begun before the flags and banners were displayed. According to the statement, necessary measures had been taken to allow supporters to march safely through the city.

The ministry noted that “during the march from Europe Square to Batumi Arena, some supporters of Besiktas Football Club drew attention through their aggressive behavior.” Supporters had ignored police warnings, violated public order and thrown various objects, the statement pointed out. “They threw seats at law enforcement officers, putting their lives in danger,” it added, while stressing that police had taken “appropriate measures, including the use of special equipment” to ensure public safety and prevent acts of violence.

Clashes in the stands

Clashes broke out between Georgian police and Besiktas fans after officers intervened when a fan unfurled a Palestinian flag in the stands. Police then used pepper spray and surrounded the fan. The match was temporarily suspended in the 26th minute because of the disturbances, and Danish referee Morten Krogh and the teams went to the locker rooms.

Besiktas players tried to calm the fans down. After the clashes subsided, the referees and players returned to the field, and the match resumed where it had left off following a five-minute warm-up.

Several Turkish Super Lig clubs, including Trabzonspor, Fenerbahce, Galatasaray, Erzurumspor, Basaksehir and Samsunspor, condemned the disproportionate use of force against Besiktas fans and expressed solidarity with the club and its supporters. Some also criticized UEFA over restrictions that prevent Turkish clubs from hosting matches against Israeli teams on home soil.

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