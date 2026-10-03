Fenerbahçe Tarfin maintained their unbeaten start to the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague season on Friday, defeating Dubai Basketball 76-66 in Istanbul despite a second-half rally from the visitors that erased a double-digit deficit. The Turkish champions improved to 3-0 while handing Dubai their first loss.

The hosts led 26-14 after the opening quarter and built a 35-20 advantage — their largest of the contest — early in the second period, but Dubai responded to pull within three points by halftime. Marcus Bingham paced Fenerbahçe with 20 points and eight rebounds, providing the interior presence that helped the hosts close the game on a 15-5 run after the visitors had tied the score at 61-61 with under five minutes remaining.

Barcelona deal Beşiktaş second loss

FC Barcelona secured a 95-82 victory over Beşiktaş later in Istanbul to improve to 2-1, handing the Black Eagles their second defeat in three games. The Spanish side established control early, leading 25-17 after the first quarter and extending their advantage to 52-40 by halftime.

Beşiktaş trimmed the deficit to 10 points late in the fourth quarter but could not complete the recovery against the Catalan club's disciplined offense. Kevin Punter led Barcelona with 16 points while Scottie Wilbekin scored a game-high 17 for Beşiktaş, who dropped to 1-2.