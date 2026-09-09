Apple unveiled its first foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo, at its annual product launch held at the company's California headquarters on Wednesday, introducing an asymmetric design that unfolds into a 7.6-inch display billed as the thinnest handset ever produced by the firm.

Asymmetric design features titanium frame

The device utilizes an aerospace-grade titanium frame to maintain structural strength while achieving a slimmer profile when fully opened, according to the presentation. The inner Super Retina XDR screen measures 7.6 inches diagonally, making it 50% larger than the iPhone 18 Pro Max and 80% larger than the standard Pro model introduced during the same event.

'Unlike any iPhone before'

The California-based technology giant positioned the launch as a significant departure from its traditional smartphone lineup. "iPhone Duo is unlike any iPhone you've experienced before," a voiceover announced during the presentation package, adding that the device features an asymmetric design when unfolded.

The iPhone 18 Pro Max and the standard Pro model were also unveiled during the Wednesday event, with the Duo variant representing the company's initial entry into the foldable smartphone segment.