Google taps Israeli executives for new AI chip development

US technology giant Google has assembled a senior team of hardware engineers and industry executives in Israel to develop a new artificial intelligence chip for robotics and autonomous systems, recruiting former leaders from chipmakers Hailo and NVIDIA to drive the initiative, according to a report by Israeli daily Haaretz.

Executive recruits

The newly formed unit is led by Guy Kaminitz, a former executive at Israeli chip designer Hailo, who announced on social media that he had taken charge of the effort. Google also recruited Ido Bukspan, previously chief executive of data infrastructure firm Pliops and a former NVIDIA Israel executive, to oversee development of data networking chips, the newspaper reported on Saturday.

Edge computing focus

The team is working on an AI processor designed to run machine learning tasks directly on devices — rather than relying on cloud servers — a shift aimed at accelerating processing speeds while reducing dependence on remote data centers. Google launched its chip development operations in Israel under Google Cloud in 2021 and currently maintains engineering centers in Tel Aviv and Haifa employing approximately 700 specialists.

No official comment

Kaminitz confirmed his appointment through a social media post, adding that several Hailo engineers had joined him in the new role. Google declined to comment on the matter when approached by Haaretz.