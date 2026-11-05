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Bayraktar TB2 launches FPV drones in Türkiye test

Bayraktar TB2 launches FPV drones in Türkiye test

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11:30, 05/11/2026, ThursdayU: Update: 14:33, 05/11/2026, Thursday
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Bayraktar TB2 launches FPV drones in Türkiye test
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Baykar said its Bayraktar TB2 unmanned combat aerial vehicle successfully launched two first-person-view attack drones developed by Skydagger during flight testing in northwestern Türkiye, expanding the platform's strike capabilities a decade after it first entered service with the Turkish Armed Forces.

Flight test in northwestern Türkiye

Turkish defense firm Baykar said Wednesday that its Bayraktar TB2 unmanned combat aerial vehicle successfully launched two first-person-view attack drones during flight testing in northwestern Türkiye, expanding the platform's strike capabilities.

The TB2 took off from the Kesan Flight Training and Test Center in Edirne province carrying 16 FPV drones developed by Skydagger, releasing two over the test area, Baykar said. After launch, the larger aircraft served as an airborne communications relay while operators steered the smaller drones into their targets using the video feed from onboard cameras.

Platform capabilities

The test expands the strike capabilities of a platform that entered service with the Turkish Armed Forces in 2014 and was first armed in 2015. Beyond reconnaissance and surveillance missions, the TB2 can use its onboard laser to designate targets and carry up to four guided munitions, including Roketsan’s MAM-L and MAM-C. The TB2 fleet surpassed 1 million flight hours in 2024, a decade after the aircraft entered service, according to Baykar.

Global footprint

Baykar said it has signed export agreements with 36 countries for the TB2 and 16 for its Akinci combat drone, covering 39 countries across the two programs. The company’s exports reached a record $2.2 billion in 2025, and overseas sales have accounted for about 90% of its revenue in recent years.

Titles :bayraktar tb2baykarfpv dronesskydaggeredirneturkish armed forcesakinci dronedefense industry
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