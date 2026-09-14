



President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Monday that Türkiye advanced its standing by half in the latest Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) survey, citing a 50% improvement in the nation's rankings across reading, mathematics and science. Speaking at the Gazi Anatolian High School in Ankara during the opening ceremony for the 2026-2027 academic year, Erdogan said: "Türkiye's ranking in all three fields increased by 50%. We became the only country to significantly improve its performance in all three fields."

The president criticized attempts to downplay the assessment results, stating that the achievement should serve as a source of pride for the Turkish nation. His remarks came as the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) released its triennial evaluation of 15-year-old students in participating countries.

Academic year opens in capital

The ceremony at Gazi Anatolian High School marked the official launch of the 2026-2027 academic calendar in Ankara, drawing education officials and students to the capital. Erdogan used the platform to highlight the OECD survey's findings as evidence of progress in national schooling standards.

The PISA assessment evaluates education systems worldwide every three years, with the latest report marking a significant turnaround for Türkiye after years of stagnant performance in international rankings. The improvement places the country among a select group of nations demonstrating measurable educational advancement.