US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Friday ordered commanders across the military to conduct a one-day standdown no later than October 15, directing supervisors to pause normal operations and give service members dedicated time to vote in the upcoming midterm congressional elections. Hegseth emphasized the initiative is nonpartisan while announcing the plan would be repeated in future election years.

Apolitical measure

"We're not telling you who to vote for, but we will give you every opportunity to do so," Hegseth said in a video message released Friday. The defense secretary noted that personnel stationed outside their home states often struggle to obtain, complete, and return absentee ballots while serving away from home. "So, take that day to fill out your absentee ballot, help your family members do the same, or go to the polling place yourself and exercise your right to vote," he said.

Precedent cited

He described the measure as part of what he called a "new and apolitical" Defense Department under President Donald Trump, adding that the department had previously failed to prioritize voting access for troops. "It's about time we prioritize that in this department, and we're fixing it right here, right now," Hegseth added. He cited a 2021 directive by then-Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordering a military-wide standdown to address extremism as precedent for temporarily pausing normal activities. The standdown must occur before October 15, with the midterm congressional elections scheduled for November 3 and early voting already underway in many states.