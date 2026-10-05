US President Donald Trump on Monday blamed Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil facilities and domestic refinery closures in Democratic-led states for soaring gasoline prices at home, dismissing the Strait of Hormuz as a contributing factor to current market volatility.

'Blue states' and Ukraine strikes

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump argued that global supply constraints are no longer tied to Middle East shipping lanes. "What's driving up gasoline is no longer the Strait of Hormuz, because record numbers of barrels are coming out now on an almost daily basis," he wrote. He pointed instead to damage inflicted by Ukrainian forces on Russian petroleum sites and regulatory constraints affecting US production, stating that higher pump prices stem from where Russian facilities "are being blown up by Ukraine, and where ours are being closed up, in blue (Democratic-led) states, like California."

Kyiv's energy strategy

The remarks follow previous appeals by Trump cautioning Kyiv against targeting petroleum infrastructure. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently confirmed plans to intensify strikes on Russian oil refineries, framing the tactic as a direct response to Russian attacks on Ukrainian military-industrial and civilian infrastructure sites. The strategy marks a deliberate shift toward degrading Moscow's energy export capacity as winter approaches.

Price surge and reserve releases

Domestic fuel prices have climbed steadily across the United States. The national average price for regular gasoline stands at $4.37 per gallon, rising from $4.15 recorded a month ago and $3.13 reported at the same time last year, according to data from the American Automobile Association. Russia on Wednesday extended a temporary ban on exports of diesel, marine fuel, and gasoil by direct producers until October 31. G7 leaders agreed on Friday to begin a coordinated release of 100 million barrels from emergency oil reserves over four months to counter surging prices and volatility.

Midterm pressures

Rising energy costs have emerged as a decisive issue ahead of US midterm elections on November 3, with neither major party seeking attribution for the economic burden. Most current polls predict Democratic gains in both houses of Congress less than a month before voters head to the polls.