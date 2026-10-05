Estonia is permanently relocating a key military brigade to within 50 kilometers of the Russian border and significantly expanding its long-range strike capabilities as part of a new "active defense" strategy, Estonian broadcaster ERR reported Monday, citing The Financial Times.

Brigade relocation to border region

The First Brigade of the Estonian Defense Forces will shift permanently from Tapa to Johvi, a town situated roughly 50 kilometers from the Russian frontier. Construction of new facilities is underway in Johvi to house the relocated unit. Tallinn is also establishing a military base in Narva — another city close to the frontier — designed to accommodate as many as 1,000 personnel during a crisis.

Long-range strike capabilities

Tallinn has signed contracts for nine US-made HIMARS multiple rocket launchers equipped with missiles capable of striking targets up to 300 kilometers away, and is also procuring nine South Korean Chunmoo systems with comparable ranges. Defense expenditure is set to increase by 42% this year to €2.4 billion, equivalent to 5.4% of gross domestic product.

Threat assessment

Estonian military and intelligence officials told the financial daily that they do not anticipate Russia launching full-scale war against NATO within the next two years, though they are preparing for future conflict and remain concerned about potential limited-scale operations targeting Estonia. The repositioning forms part of Tallinn’s broader shift toward an "active defense" posture designed to deter aggression through forward deployment and enhanced firepower.