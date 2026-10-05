Home
World
Europe
Estonia relocates troops near Russia in 'active defense' shift

Estonia relocates troops near Russia in 'active defense' shift

Elif Şanlı
14:43, 05/10/2026, MondayU: Update: 14:45, 05/10/2026, Monday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Estonia relocates troops near Russia in 'active defense' shift
File photo

The Estonian Defense Forces are permanently relocating a key brigade to within 50 kilometers of the Russian border as part of a new 'active defense' strategy, with Tallinn also signing contracts for long-range rocket systems and boosting defense spending by 42% to €2.4 billion this year, according to reports.

Estonia is permanently relocating a key military brigade to within 50 kilometers of the Russian border and significantly expanding its long-range strike capabilities as part of a new "active defense" strategy, Estonian broadcaster ERR reported Monday, citing The Financial Times.

Brigade relocation to border region

The First Brigade of the Estonian Defense Forces will shift permanently from Tapa to Johvi, a town situated roughly 50 kilometers from the Russian frontier. Construction of new facilities is underway in Johvi to house the relocated unit. Tallinn is also establishing a military base in Narva — another city close to the frontier — designed to accommodate as many as 1,000 personnel during a crisis.

Long-range strike capabilities

Tallinn has signed contracts for nine US-made HIMARS multiple rocket launchers equipped with missiles capable of striking targets up to 300 kilometers away, and is also procuring nine South Korean Chunmoo systems with comparable ranges. Defense expenditure is set to increase by 42% this year to €2.4 billion, equivalent to 5.4% of gross domestic product.

Threat assessment

Estonian military and intelligence officials told the financial daily that they do not anticipate Russia launching full-scale war against NATO within the next two years, though they are preparing for future conflict and remain concerned about potential limited-scale operations targeting Estonia. The repositioning forms part of Tallinn’s broader shift toward an "active defense" posture designed to deter aggression through forward deployment and enhanced firepower.

Titles :estoniarussiajohvinarvaestonian defense forceshimarsnatoactive defensedefense spending
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026