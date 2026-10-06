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German chancellor voices 'cautious optimism' on Yemen gains

German chancellor voices 'cautious optimism' on Yemen gains

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00:00, 06/10/2026, TuesdayU: Update: 00:12, 06/10/2026, Tuesday
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German chancellor voices 'cautious optimism' on Yemen gains
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German Chancellor Friedrich Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Monday expressed cautious optimism over reports that Yemen's internationally recognized government had seized key territory near the Bab al-Mandab Strait, while acknowledging that Berlin faces mounting domestic pressure from soaring fuel costs linked to the ongoing Hormuz blockade.


German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Monday expressed "cautious optimism" regarding territorial gains by Yemen's internationally recognized government near the Bab al-Mandab Strait, though he cautioned that the situation remains far from resolved as Berlin scrambles to contain the fallout from the ongoing blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. Speaking during a joint press conference with Lithuanian Prime Minister Mindaugas Sinkevicius, Merz told reporters that recent reports of Yemeni advances offered "perhaps a reason for cautious optimism, but it is nothing more than that."

Berlin faces pressure over fuel costs

The remarks come as soaring gasoline prices — driven by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz — heighten domestic pressure on the German government. Merz said he had raised the issue again on Friday during a G7 video conference with U.S. President Donald Trump, stressing that Berlin is working at every level to help de-escalate regional tensions and reopen vital global shipping lanes.

"Above all, the Strait of Hormuz must be permanently reopened, and without tariffs being levied there. But we are obviously still far from a solution to the problem," Merz said. He noted that Germany's foreign minister and defense minister are actively engaged alongside European partners to end the conflict quickly.

Yemeni forces launch offensive

Yemen's internationally recognized government on Monday said its forces had opened a major offensive against Iranian-backed Houthi militia and seized strategically important ground along Bab al-Mandab. Military officials also said an offensive toward the capital Sanaa had begun.

Merz emphasized that Berlin is coordinating efforts across all government levels to resolve the crisis, adding that Germany is doing "everything on the European side" to bring the conflict to a close.

Titles :friedrich merzgermanyyemenbab al-mandabstrait of hormuzhouthig7donald trump
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