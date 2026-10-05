British Ambassador to Ankara Jennifer Elizabeth Anderson hailed the innovative spirit of Türkiye's young engineers during a visit to the TEKNOFEST festival in Şanlıurfa, describing the event as a showcase of the country's burgeoning technology ecosystem and a platform for future UK-Türkiye collaboration.

Praise for Youth Innovation

The British envoy on Monday took to social media to share her impressions from the just-concluded TEKNOFEST festival in Şanlıurfa, describing the event as "a great opportunity to witness the creativity and innovative capabilities of Türkiye's young engineers and scientists." Posting on the platform X, Anderson noted that the southeastern city — which she called one of her favorites — provided an ideal setting for the aerospace and technology showcase that wrapped up on Sunday.

Cooperation Prospects

The ambassador emphasized the potential for strengthened bilateral ties, stating: "It was extremely valuable to see Türkiye's strong technology ecosystem and to discuss new opportunities for cooperation between the UK and Türkiye." Wearing a commemorative TEKNOFEST jacket in a video posted online, Anderson expressed her affection for the host city, employing its traditional name: "I hope to return to both Urfa and TEKNOFEST in the coming years. That's why I'll be keeping this jacket."

Recognition for Organizers

Anderson extended her gratitude to the festival's organizers, specifically thanking Selçuk Bayraktar, chairman of the Board of Trustees of the T3 Foundation and TEKNOFEST Board chairman; Haluk Bayraktar, chairman of SAHA Istanbul Defence and Aerospace Cluster; and Elvan Kuzucu Hidir, chairwoman of the T3 Foundation. TEKNOFEST, Türkiye's premier aerospace and technology festival, serves as a platform for young engineers and scientists to demonstrate their projects and innovations.