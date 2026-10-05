



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke by telephone with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Monday to discuss preparations for Ukraine’s energy infrastructure ahead of winter and other sensitive bilateral issues. "Every day, Russia chooses escalation over peace. And we are very grateful to Poland that, at such a difficult time, we are receiving the help we need," Zelenskyy said in a statement on social media platform X.

Trilateral talks proposal

Zelenskyy told Tusk that Kyiv sees no obstacles to participating in proposed technical-level talks involving Ukraine, the United States and Russia, though he stressed that Washington must complete its own preparations and secure Moscow's commitment to engage constructively. "There are no obstacles on our side, but it is important that the American side prepare on its end and ensure Russia’s readiness," he said.

The Ukrainian leader added that the complexity of the issues under discussion required face-to-face negotiations, noting that he and Tusk had agreed to meet in person in the near future. "Not everything can be discussed in detail over the phone, so we agreed to meet in person in the near future," Zelenskyy said.

Diplomatic presence in Kyiv

Despite recent warnings for diplomats to evacuate Kyiv, the Polish Foreign Ministry confirmed that Warsaw intends to keep its embassy fully operational. "We do not intend to change the operations of the Polish Embassy in Kyiv," the ministry said on X, underscoring Poland's commitment to maintaining a physical presence in Ukraine even as security concerns mount.