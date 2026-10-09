Home
Economy
World Economy
Global markets drift as AI profitability, Hormuz tensions mount

Global markets drift as AI profitability, Hormuz tensions mount

Yenişafak English AA
15:14, 09/10/2026, Friday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Global markets drift as AI profitability, Hormuz tensions mount
AA
File Photo

Wall Street and European equity indexes closed mixed Thursday as investor concerns over artificial intelligence profitability compounded with escalating tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, while Federal Reserve officials signaled that additional interest rate hikes could be necessary to tame inflation.

Global equity markets traded mixed Thursday as questions over OpenAI's revenue projections dragged technology shares lower and escalating tensions in the Strait of Hormuz lifted oil prices above $104 per barrel, complicating the outlook for inflation-weary investors.

AI profitability fears hit tech shares

Oracle led declines among artificial intelligence-related companies, falling 5.5% during Thursday's session. The drop came amid growing skepticism over whether OpenAI can achieve its projected annual revenue targets, raising broader questions about the sector's valuation metrics.

Investors are now looking ahead to the corporate earnings season beginning next week for further indications of the technology sector's financial performance. The Nasdaq Composite lost 1.25% Thursday, while the S&P 500 fell 0.47% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.1%.

Middle East tensions and monetary policy

US President Donald Trump said Thursday that Washington would not launch military attacks against Iran before the Nov. 3 midterm elections. He also indicated that he did not wish to reach an agreement with Tehran to end the war, claiming that Iran's economy and military had been devastated while millions of barrels of oil continued passing through the Strait of Hormuz daily.

His remarks came amid reports of attacks on vessels in the strategic waterway and as Hurricane Isaias disrupted oil supplies along the US Gulf Coast. Brent crude futures for December delivery exceeded $104 per barrel Thursday before retreating 1.4% to $102.80 on Friday.

Federal Reserve officials continued to signal that further monetary tightening could be necessary to bring inflation back to the central bank's 2% target. Fed Governor Christopher Waller told the Istanbul Economic Forum that additional rate hikes could be needed if economic data remained broadly in line with expectations. St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem stated that monetary policy would need to be tightened further.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell about five basis points Thursday to 5.24% and stood at 5.22% Friday following a Treasury buyback operation involving long-term bonds. The US Dollar Index declined 0.1% to 102.1 Thursday and slipped another 0.1% to 102, while gold rose 1.2% to $4,184 per ounce on the back of lower bond yields and a weaker dollar.

European and Asian markets pressured

European equity markets faced selling pressure Thursday amid rising energy prices and weakness in regional bond markets. Britain's FTSE 100 fell 0.16%, Germany's DAX lost 1.18%, Italy's FTSE MIB declined 1.35% and France's CAC 40 dropped 0.51%.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey told the Istanbul Economic Forum that the global financial system had remained resilient despite growing uncertainty but warned against complacency. Bailey noted that policymakers should prepare for larger financial shocks rather than treat them as exceptional events and warned that expanding AI-related investment could expose the economy to new risks.

In Germany, exports fell 0.8% month on month in August while imports increased 0.9%, narrowing the trade surplus to €19.5 billion ($21.9 billion). The government raised its economic growth forecast for this year to 1.3% from 0.5%.

Asian equity markets were mostly lower Friday as rising energy costs and concerns over AI profitability dampened risk appetite. Gold mining stocks advanced across the region, with Hong Kong-listed Zijin Gold International gaining 5% and Zhaojin Mining rising 3.45%, while Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.1% after data showed household spending fell 3.1% year on year in August.

China's Shanghai Composite declined 0.6% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 1.2% near the close of trading. US and European stock indexes opened higher Friday, while South Korean financial markets remained closed for a holiday.

Titles :openaioraclefederal reservestrait of hormuzbrent crudeandrew baileyistanbul economic forumwall street
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026