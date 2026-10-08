



Pakistan has reached a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund that would unlock approximately $1.2 billion in critical financing, as the South Asian nation navigates economic pressures from heightened energy costs and regional supply disruptions. The deal remains subject to approval by the IMF's Executive Board. Once cleared, Islamabad would receive roughly $1 billion under the Extended Fund Facility alongside $210 million through the Resilience and Sustainability Facility, which targets climate-related reforms.

Economic Indicators

The combined disbursements would raise total financing under both programs to approximately $5.7 billion, according to the fund. Foreign exchange reserves climbed to approximately $21.5 billion by the end of September, providing a stronger buffer against external shocks. The fund projected economic growth at 3.6% for fiscal year 2026, even as higher oil prices and supply bottlenecks tempered momentum.

Inflation and Policy

Headline inflation decelerated to around 10.3% in September after reaching its peak in May, while core price pressures remained contained, the fund said. The Washington-based institution advised the State Bank of Pakistan to sustain a restrictive monetary policy stance to ensure inflation returns durably to target levels. The additional financing is intended to bolster Pakistan's foreign exchange buffers and support the continuity of its economic recovery program.

Regional Energy Risks

Islamabad remains particularly vulnerable to disruptions in Gulf energy supplies — the majority of its imports transit the strategic Strait of Hormuz. The ongoing regional conflict has elevated shipping risks and energy costs across South Asia, complicating import-dependent economies' recovery trajectories.