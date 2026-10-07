



US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he has a call scheduled with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss reports of a suspected pneumonic plague case in Russia, confirming that Washington is closely monitoring the potential health threat. The announcement came as US officials track developments regarding the suspected infection.

Asked by reporters at the White House whether he had spoken with Putin about the issue, Trump said: "I have a call scheduled very soon." He added: "So far, we're in very deep discussions. We'll be able to report about it probably tomorrow," according to Anadolu Agency.

US offers assistance

Trump stated that the United States is looking "very strongly" at the risk of pneumonic plague from Russia and emphasized that Washington will "help them" manage the situation. The US president did not specify what form American assistance might take during his remarks to the press.

The White House has not disclosed the exact timing of the scheduled call or detailed the specific measures being discussed between the two administrations. Health officials in Washington continue to monitor reports from Russia as both nations prepare for the high-level conversation.