



Afghanistan's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday rejected the unsealing of four International Criminal Court arrest warrants against senior Taliban figures, denouncing the move as a “clear violation of Afghanistan’s national sovereignty, independence” and accusing the Hague-based court of maintaining a “selective and politicized” approach. The ICC's Pre-Trial Chamber II made public the warrants against Supreme Leader Haibatullah Akhundzada, Chief Justice Abdul Hakim Haqqani, Education Minister Habibullah Agha, and Higher Education Minister Neda Mohammad Nadim on Monday, though the warrants were originally issued on July 8 and Sept. 9, 2025.

Kabul Denounces Court's 'Politicization'

The ministry said the ICC's “efforts to use international judicial mechanisms for political purposes, have raised serious concerns regarding its impartiality and credibility,” adding that Kabul maintains “no form of cooperation or engagement with the said entity (ICC) and categorically rejects any jurisdiction it purports to exercise over” the country. “The entity’s previous association with the former administration (pre-Taliban era), which was established under foreign occupation, has no legal validity for present-day independent Afghanistan,” the ministry said in a statement.

Allegations and Sovereignty Claims

The alleged crimes against humanity, involving persecution on gender and political grounds, occurred from the Taliban’s return to power on Aug. 15, 2021, until at least Jan. 20, 2025, according to the court. The ministry emphasized that Afghanistan’s “sovereignty, independence, and the Afghan people’s sovereign domestic choices” must be “respected,” stating that Kabul remains “ready to engage with the international community in a constructive and meaningful manner based on mutual respect” while rejecting any interference in internal affairs.