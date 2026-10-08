Tokyo tells Beijing to show proper respect for Japanese premier

Japanese Foreign Press Secretary Toshihiro Kitamura on Wednesday urged Beijing to observe diplomatic protocol when addressing Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, criticizing a Chinese spokesman for referring to the Japanese leader by name without her official title. Speaking to reporters in Tokyo, Kitamura stated that "showing proper respect to the leader of a country is a matter of course in terms of international protocol," even when bilateral stances diverge. Tokyo has lodged a formal request with Beijing over the incident, though officials declined to elaborate on the specific diplomatic communication, according to the Kyodo news agency.

Nuclear debate sparks row

The controversy began during a Sept. 30 news conference when Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun addressed Takaichi simply as "Sanae Takaichi" while responding to questions about Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi's remarks on nuclear weapons. Guo emphasized that Japan, as a non-nuclear-weapon state under the Non-Proliferation Treaty, has no room for negotiation on acquiring atomic weapons, adding that Takaichi had reaffirmed Tokyo's three non-nuclear principles in February.

Taiwan remarks deepen rift

Bilateral relations have deteriorated sharply since Takaichi suggested in parliament last November that a Chinese attack on Taiwan could trigger a military response from Japan. Beijing has repeatedly demanded she retract the statement, with the controversy spilling over into diplomatic and economic channels despite Tokyo's efforts to stabilize the relationship.

Tokyo seeks dialogue

In a parliamentary policy speech on Monday, Takaichi described China as an "important neighbor" and pledged to pursue "constructive and stable" relations through dialogue while defending Japan's national interests. The premier's remarks came as Washington increases pressure on allies to coordinate defense strategies in the Indo-Pacific region amid growing concerns over Beijing's military posture.