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China tells EU supply chains are 'mutually dependent', urges dialogue

China tells EU supply chains are 'mutually dependent', urges dialogue

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12:14, 07/10/2026, WednesdayU: Update: 12:26, 07/10/2026, Wednesday
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China tells EU supply chains are 'mutually dependent', urges dialogue
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Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said industrial and supply chains between Beijing and Brussels are highly integrated and mutually dependent, urging the 27-member bloc to resolve trade concerns through dialogue as EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic prepares to meet his counterpart in Beijing.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun on Tuesday described industrial and supply chain links with the European Union as "highly integrated and mutually dependent," calling for dialogue to resolve trade concerns after France and Germany demanded new economic defense instruments. "Between China and the EU, the industrial and supply chains are highly integrated and mutually dependent, and our economic and trade relations are mutually beneficial in nature," Guo said in a written statement.

Franco-German letter

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Monday urged European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to adopt tougher trade tools, arguing that existing measures were insufficient to address supply-chain concentration risks. In a joint letter, the two leaders said the bloc faced "unprecedented challenges" and proposed reducing European dependencies while preventing emerging concentration risks.

Sefcovic in Beijing

EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic is scheduled to meet China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao in Beijing on Thursday and Friday for their first talks in three months. Sefcovic stated earlier that Brussels sought progress on automobiles, medical devices and agri-food products, adding that the EU could deploy defensive trade instruments should negotiations fail. Guo added: "It is hoped that the EU will work with China in the same direction and resolve each other's concerns through dialogue and consultation, so that the two parties can jointly keep the global industrial and supply chains stable and unimpeded and promote the sound and steady development of China-EU economic and trade relations."

Trade imbalance

The EU imported €559.4 billion in goods from China in 2025 while exporting €199.6 billion — leaving a goods trade deficit of €359.8 billion. The meeting between Sefcovic and Wang marks the first high-level trade discussions since their Brussels encounter three months ago.

Titles :chinaeuropean unionemmanuel macronfriedrich merzmaros sefcovicwang wentaosupply chainstrade deficit
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