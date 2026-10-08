



The US Geological Survey reported that a strong 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Vanuatu in the South Pacific. The tremor's epicenter was located 102 kilometers (63 miles) northeast of Norsup in Malampa province, according to the agency.

The tremor struck without triggering any immediate tsunami warnings from regional authorities. Local officials said no damage reports had emerged from the affected areas in the hours following the quake, though assessments were continuing across the remote archipelago.

Island nation sits on Ring of Fire

Vanuatu sits along the Pacific Ring of Fire, a horseshoe-shaped belt of volcanic and seismic activity that accounts for most of the world's earthquakes. The island nation experiences frequent tremors due to its location at the boundary of the Australian and Pacific tectonic plates.

The US Geological Survey maintains monitoring stations across the region to track seismic activity. The tremor marked the latest in a series of regular quakes affecting the Melanesian island chain, with no injuries reported in the immediate aftermath.