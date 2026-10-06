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Pakistan launches fuel relief scheme for low-income vehicle owners

Pakistan launches fuel relief scheme for low-income vehicle owners

22:52, 06/10/2026, Tuesday
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Pakistan launches fuel relief scheme for low-income vehicle owners
Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of Islamic Republic of Pakistan

Pakistan has launched the Prime Minister’s Special Relief Scheme to cushion working- and lower-income citizens from the impact of rising global oil prices. Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif introduced the targeted programme to provide subsidized petrol to eligible owners of motorcycles, rickshaws, Qingqis and cars up to 800cc, particularly those who depend on their vehicles for their livelihoods.

Under the scheme, motorcycle, rickshaw and Qingqi users receive Rs. 500 in weekly fuel relief through four tokens each month. The previous minimum purchase requirement of five litres has also been removed, allowing the full subsidy to apply regardless of the amount purchased. Owners of cars up to 800cc receive a Rs. 100-per-litre subsidy on up to 10 litres every 10 days through three subsidized tokens per month.

The government has expanded the scheme in response to public feedback, extending eligibility for motorcycles, rickshaws and Qingqis from vehicles up to 15 years old to those up to 20 years old. Vehicles registered on or after January 1, 2006, are now eligible, while SMS registration to 9771 has been made free. Applicants can register by sending their CNIC and vehicle details in the prescribed format, followed by a token request before visiting a petrol station.

The Ministry of IT and Telecommunications, led by Federal Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja, developed the SMS registration, digital token and on-the-spot verification system, linking applicants’ CNICs, registered SIM cards and vehicle records to help prevent duplicate claims and misuse. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has launched a nationwide awareness campaign, while youth teams at petrol stations are assisting citizens and reporting technical issues. The government says the scheme is also intended to establish a secure digital record that could support future targeted assistance programmes.

Titles :Pakistanfuel subsidyShehbaz SharifSpecial Relief Scheme
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