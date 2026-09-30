Türkiye's unemployment rate drops to 7.8% in August

The Turkish Statistical Institute said that Türkiye's unemployment rate fell to 7.8% in August, decreasing by 0.3 percentage points from July as the number of jobless people declined by 106,000 to reach 2.74 million. The unemployment rate stood at 6.6% for men and 10.1% for women during the same period, according to the institute's latest labor force statistics.

The decline marks a continuation of recent trends in the labor market, with the total number of unemployed persons aged 15 and over falling below 2.75 million. The data release covers monthly developments in Türkiye's labor market, the institute noted.

Employment and participation

Employment figures increased by 136,000 people to total 32.51 million during August, pushing the employment rate up by 0.1 percentage points to 48.4%. The employment rate reached 65.8% for men and 31.5% for women, reflecting persistent gender disparities in the workforce.

The labor force participation rate remained unchanged at 52.5% in August, while the total labor force increased by 29,000 people to 35.25 million. The participation rate stood at 70.5% for men and 35% for women during the month, TurkStat reported.

Youth unemployment and working hours

The youth unemployment rate for the 15-24 age group dropped by 1.1 percentage points to 13% in August, with the rate registering at 9.7% for young men and 19.4% for young women. The average weekly actual working hours of employed persons increased by 0.5 hours to 42.5 hours in August compared to the previous month, the institute said.

The statistical authority releases labor force data monthly, covering employment, unemployment and underemployment indicators across demographic groups. The August figures reflect survey results compiled by TurkStat from households nationwide.