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Germany to ban Chinese telecom gear from 5G networks

Germany to ban Chinese telecom gear from 5G networks

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11:23, 04/11/2026, Wednesday
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Germany to ban Chinese telecom gear from 5G networks
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Germany is preparing a comprehensive ban on Chinese-made equipment in its mobile networks due to security concerns, a move that could effectively exclude suppliers Huawei and ZTE from Europe's largest economy while shifting toward alternative European and South Korean vendors, according to a report by business daily Handelsblatt.

The German Interior Ministry is preparing sweeping restrictions on Chinese-made telecommunications equipment that would effectively exclude suppliers Huawei and ZTE from the country's mobile networks, citing national security concerns, business daily Handelsblatt reported on Wednesday.

Security policy shift

An Interior Ministry spokesperson told the newspaper that a "turning point in security policy" required a "comprehensive, forward-looking, and re-evaluated approach to dependencies and risks concerning critical infrastructure." The shift follows plans by the Federal Network Agency to classify 5G base stations as highly sensitive components for the first time, fundamentally altering how Berlin views critical infrastructure.

Market implications

Because equipment manufacturers typically supply integrated systems whose components are not always interchangeable, a ban on Chinese-made base stations could effectively exclude Huawei and ZTE from the German market. Alternative suppliers include European companies Nokia and Ericsson, as well as South Korea's Samsung, the report noted.

Next-generation networks

The Interior Ministry also emphasized the importance of reducing security risks as Germany develops its next-generation 6G network, saying the priority was "to avoid the use of critical components from potentially untrustworthy manufacturers." It welcomed the continued development of telecommunications security requirements to address emerging technologies and evolving threats.

Titles :germanyhuaweizte5g networknokiaericssontelecommunications securitycritical infrastructure
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