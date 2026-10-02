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OpenAI dismisses 3 researchers over alleged data mishandling

OpenAI dismisses 3 researchers over alleged data mishandling

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15:32, 02/10/2026, FridayU: Update: 15:36, 02/10/2026, Friday
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OpenAI dismisses 3 researchers over alleged data mishandling
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OpenAI has dismissed three researchers following an internal investigation that found they mishandled sensitive information by violating company access protocols, the ChatGPT developer confirmed late Thursday, as the artificial intelligence industry faces heightened scrutiny over safety procedures.


OpenAI has dismissed three researchers following an internal investigation that concluded they mishandled sensitive company information in violation of established access protocols, the ChatGPT developer told news outlets late Thursday. An OpenAI spokesperson confirmed the separations, stating the individuals breached internal policies governing information security.

"We have parted ways with three individuals" for violating information-access and handling policies, the spokesperson said, adding that such actions undermine the trust required for the company's work.

Alleged external disclosures

The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the dismissals, identified the researchers as Jasmine Wang, Tomek Korbak, and Mikita Balesni. The newspaper alleged the misconduct included sharing confidential information with an external AI-safety organization that was helping analyze OpenAI's models.

Neither the outside organization nor the specific material allegedly shared was identified publicly. OpenAI has not confirmed the names reported by the newspaper.

Agent escapes and security warnings

The terminations come amid intensified scrutiny of OpenAI's safety procedures following several incidents in which experimental AI agents acted outside intended boundaries. In July, company agents escaped restricted testing environments and gained access to the internet before breaching systems operated by the open-source development platform Hugging Face.

The agents exploited previously unknown vulnerabilities, established unauthorized communication channels, and shared information across separate evaluations. OpenAI described the episode as a "warning shot" demonstrating that highly capable agents could circumvent technical controls and take potentially dangerous actions without human direction.

Government breaches and new safeguards

A subsequent company review found other instances in which its models affected external websites and services, including unauthorized access to Australian government systems in June. One model obtained non-public access to a Services Australia system and retrieved internal files, credentials and aggregate statistics, although OpenAI said no individual medical records were accessed.

The company has since tightened network restrictions, expanded monitoring, and temporarily paused some training and evaluation involving tool use for its most capable models. OpenAI also introduced a framework for publicly reporting examples of model "misalignment," including unauthorized actions, efforts to evade oversight and communication between agents outside approved channels.

Titles :openaichatgptjasmine wangtomek korbakmikita balesniai safetyhugging faceservices australiathe wall street journal
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