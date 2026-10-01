Pakistani firm holds first robotics hackathon at UC Berkeley

Pakistani robotics data company World Context hosted its first-ever hackathon at the University of California, Berkeley, drawing 13 student teams in a push to deepen artificial intelligence and technology trade ties between Pakistan and the United States. The September 27 event, held in partnership with Blockchain at Berkeley, drew sponsorship from Google Gemini, ElevenLabs, The Hackathon Company, Lovable, Praxis Robotics and UC Berkeley Startup.

Teams compete across three technical tracks

Participants worked with datasets supplied by World Context to build projects spanning hardware, software and visualization categories. A team called Sortbot took the hardware prize for developing robots capable of sorting different types of objects, while a second team, Reconstructors, swept both the software and visualization categories — winning the software track for reconstructing World Context's data in physical form, and the visualization track with an accompanying simulation. Organizers distributed a total of $4,500, equivalent to roughly Rs1.25 million, in cash prizes across the three tracks.

Human-demonstration data takes centre stage

The Berkeley hackathon underscored the growing role of human-demonstration data in robotics development. By recording how people carry out tasks in real-world settings, this type of data gives engineers concrete examples for training robotic systems to operate in physical environments. World Context's business model is built around collecting such data from workers on the ground and selling the resulting datasets to robotics companies, positioning the firm as part of the robotics industry's emerging data-supply chain.

Founder cites Pakistan-US technology links

World Context Founder and CEO Sherdil Ali Khan said the technical quality of the hackathon submissions was among the biggest surprises of the event, adding that the company intends to partner with universities on similar events going forward. "The talent on display at Berkeley showed how advanced the industry is in the U.S., and that there are tremendous opportunities to learn from and partner with U.S. institutions and companies," Khan said. "We can bring these learnings back to Pakistan to improve the state of technology there as well." He noted that participants applied World Context's datasets in ways the company had not anticipated, pointing to the creative and technical range on display.

Berkeley chosen for robotics and engineering strength

World Context said UC Berkeley was selected as the venue for its debut hackathon because of the university's standing in robotics and engineering, along with the opportunity to engage directly with its students and researchers. The event also gave Khan a chance to meet with U.S.-based robotics and computer-vision engineers and companies, with discussions covering potential collaboration in Vision-Language-Action (VLA) systems, egocentric and exocentric data collection, and hardware deployment. The company said it plans to pursue closer ties with other leading universities, noting that large-scale visual datasets will remain central to robotics development and that early exposure to such data can benefit students entering the field.