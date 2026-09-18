Alibaba open-sources AI model detecting cancer, 150 conditions
Chinese tech giant Alibaba has released an open-source artificial intelligence model capable of identifying nearly 150 abdominal conditions including cancers from computed tomography scans, aiming to assist radiologists in detecting diseases across 18 organs while significantly reducing diagnostic errors and examination times.
Damo Academy, the research arm of Chinese tech giant Alibaba, has released an open-source vision-language model capable of identifying nearly 150 abdominal conditions — including malignant tumors — from computed tomography scans, the institute said Friday according to the South China Morning Post. The system, named Damo Radar, analyzes contrast-enhanced CT scans covering 18 abdominal organs to identify a broad range of diseases and abnormalities.
The model achieved an average area under the curve score of 0.913 across 146 clinical findings in nearly 40,000 real-world examinations, approaching the maximum score of 1.0. The research team described it as "the world's first expert-level generalist medical imaging model," adding that it could eventually be expanded to other types of medical imaging.
Outperforms radiologists in clinical trials
In a study involving 26 radiologists from multiple hospitals, Damo Radar outperformed 23 participants on average, the developers noted. With the model's assistance, radiologists also reduced missed diagnoses by 10% and cut diagnosis time by more than 30%, according to the findings.
Clinical deployment and efficiency gains
Alibaba's Damo Academy developed the tool to support clinical workflows and improve diagnostic accuracy across diverse medical settings. The open-source release allows integration into existing radiology departments to assist physicians interpreting complex abdominal scans.