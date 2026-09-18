The 77th International Astronautical Congress (IAC 2026) has shattered previous records by receiving 8,330 scientific abstracts from 108 countries ahead of its October opening in Türkiye's Mediterranean resort city of Antalya, organizers announced. The figure surpasses the approximately 7,000 abstracts submitted for the 2024 congress in Milan and the 6,400 submitted for the 2025 edition in Sydney, establishing the upcoming gathering as the most popular in the event's history.

Record Turkish participation

Turkish researchers submitted 1,810 studies, marking the highest contribution from a single nation in IAC history. A total of 674 papers from Türkiye were accepted for presentation. Overall, 4,077 studies were accepted directly and 542 were placed on a waiting list, while early registrations from 83 countries surpassed 3,000.

Antalya hosting details

The event runs Oct. 5-9 at the NEST Convention Center and will welcome over 10,000 participants from more than 100 nations. The congress mascot — a loggerhead sea turtle named Turquoise — will greet guests at the venue on Türkiye's southern coast. The International Astronautical Federation organizes the annual gathering, with Türkiye's Industry and Technology Ministry coordinating the 2026 edition.

Technical program

More than 4,000 presentations will take place across over 180 technical sessions during the five-day event. The Turkish Space Agency is hosting the congress alongside co-host SAHA Istanbul, Türkiye's and Europe's largest defense and aerospace cluster, while Anadolu Agency serves as the global communications partner. Outreach activities at universities, Türkiye's Sky Observation Event and TEKNOFEST drove nationwide participation from students and academics.