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Türkiye’s first lunar spacecraft enters environmental testing phase

Türkiye’s first lunar spacecraft enters environmental testing phase

Elif Şanlı
23:23, 14/09/2026, MondayU: Update: 23:49, 14/09/2026, Monday
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Türkiye’s first lunar spacecraft enters environmental testing phase
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Industry Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir said the 3.5-metric-ton craft will launch from Kennedy Space Center in early 2027, marking Türkiye's entry into lunar exploration with an 80% domestically produced platform designed to study solar winds, water formation and surface radiation from a 100-kilometer polar orbit.

Türkiye has transferred its first domestically produced lunar spacecraft to Turkish Aerospace Industries for environmental testing, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir said. The 3.5-metric-ton vessel is scheduled for launch in early 2027 from the Kennedy Space Center.

Environmental testing phase

The spacecraft incorporates critical flight, communications and power systems developed for the previous Imece and Turksat 6A satellite projects, achieving an 80% domestic production rate. "The further tests will verify the spacecraft’s ability to withstand the harsh conditions it will encounter during launch and in the space environment," Kacir said. The craft will then transfer to a new cleanroom facility at the Turkish Scientific and Technological Research Institution (Tubitak) Space for final inspections.

Mission profile and objectives

The vessel is slated to reach a 100-kilometer polar orbit around the Moon approximately two months after its Kennedy Space Center launch, operating for an initial three months with potential extension to a year and a half. Homegrown scientific instruments will evaluate solar winds, water formation, magnetic fields and surface radiation throughout the mission. A hybrid propulsion system will execute orbit-raising maneuvers and a final controlled deceleration burn to reach the lunar surface.

Strategic space expansion

Kacir stated these efforts aim to realize "a fully independent Türkiye in critical technologies," following the defense industry's model. "Only eight countries have carried out lunar missions so far, and when we implement our program, Türkiye will become the ninth country," he noted. The project proceeds alongside Türkiye's recent accession to the Artemis Accords and development of the Turksat 7A satellite. Ankara is currently constructing a spaceport in Somalia, while the southwestern coastal city of Antalya prepares to host the 77th International Astronautical Congress from Oct. 5-9, 2026, showcasing these capabilities to nearly 10,000 global participants.

Titles :mehmet fatih kacirturkish aerospace industriestubitak spacelunar spacecraftkennedy space centerartemis accordsturksat 7asomalia spaceportinternational astronautical congressimece satellite
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