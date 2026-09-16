Home
Technology
Science
Türkiye enters era of domestically produced Air Force aircraft

Türkiye enters era of domestically produced Air Force aircraft

Elif Şanlı
23:01, 16/09/2026, WednesdayU: Update: 23:21, 16/09/2026, Wednesday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Türkiye enters era of domestically produced Air Force aircraft
File photo

Defense Industries Secretariat head Haluk Gorgun announced that the first domestically produced Hurkus-II trainer aircraft will enter the Turkish Air Force inventory within days, marking the first time Ankara will field an indigenous platform in its armed forces.

Defense Industries Secretariat head Haluk Gorgun and Turkish Air Force Commander Gen. Rafet Dalkiran conducted test flights aboard the domestically developed Hurkus-II and Hurjet platforms, confirming that the locally built basic trainer will enter military service within days. Gorgun said the inaugural Hurkus-II aircraft would be delivered to the Air Force Command shortly, marking the first time Ankara will field an indigenously produced aircraft in its armed forces inventory.

"For the first time, Türkiye is delivering a domestically produced aircraft to its own armed forces. It was very, very meaningful," Gorgun said on the social media platform NSosyal following the flight. "These were also the final tests today. Being part of these final tests was an additional source of pride for us." Dalkiran, who accompanied Gorgun aboard the Hurkus-II, expressed similar sentiment regarding the national origin of the platform: "As commander of the Turkish Air Force, nothing could make me prouder than flying an aircraft produced by our own country," he said.

AESA radar capabilities demonstrated

The officials also participated in a Hurjet test flight during which the aircraft demonstrated domestically developed radar capabilities. The Hurjet P2 used Aselsan's MURAD active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar to detect and lock onto the Hurjet P1 aircraft from a certain distance — a first for the platform.

"The HURJET flown by our commander, which was equipped with the AESA radar developed by Aselsan, locked onto the HURJET we were flying from a certain distance," Gorgun said, noting that "this was a first." Turkish Air Force personnel will receive initial training aboard the propeller-driven Hurkus before completing advanced instruction with the jet-powered Hurjet, establishing a fully domestic pipeline for military pilot qualification.

Titles :haluk gorgunrafet dalkiranhurkus-iihurjetturkish air forceaselsanmurad radardefense industries secretariatdomestic aircraft productiontürkiye defense industry
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026