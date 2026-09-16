Defense Industries Secretariat head Haluk Gorgun and Turkish Air Force Commander Gen. Rafet Dalkiran conducted test flights aboard the domestically developed Hurkus-II and Hurjet platforms, confirming that the locally built basic trainer will enter military service within days. Gorgun said the inaugural Hurkus-II aircraft would be delivered to the Air Force Command shortly, marking the first time Ankara will field an indigenously produced aircraft in its armed forces inventory.

"For the first time, Türkiye is delivering a domestically produced aircraft to its own armed forces. It was very, very meaningful," Gorgun said on the social media platform NSosyal following the flight. "These were also the final tests today. Being part of these final tests was an additional source of pride for us." Dalkiran, who accompanied Gorgun aboard the Hurkus-II, expressed similar sentiment regarding the national origin of the platform: "As commander of the Turkish Air Force, nothing could make me prouder than flying an aircraft produced by our own country," he said.

AESA radar capabilities demonstrated

The officials also participated in a Hurjet test flight during which the aircraft demonstrated domestically developed radar capabilities. The Hurjet P2 used Aselsan's MURAD active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar to detect and lock onto the Hurjet P1 aircraft from a certain distance — a first for the platform.

"The HURJET flown by our commander, which was equipped with the AESA radar developed by Aselsan, locked onto the HURJET we were flying from a certain distance," Gorgun said, noting that "this was a first." Turkish Air Force personnel will receive initial training aboard the propeller-driven Hurkus before completing advanced instruction with the jet-powered Hurjet, establishing a fully domestic pipeline for military pilot qualification.