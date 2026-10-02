NASA Crew-13 docks at ISS in fastest trip on record
NASA announced on Thursday that its Crew-13 mission completed the fastest launch-to-docking journey in International Space Station history, with the Dragon spacecraft reaching the orbital laboratory in seven hours and 55 minutes carrying four astronauts from the US, Canada, and Russia.
The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft carrying NASA astronauts Jessica Watkins and Luke Delaney, Canadian Space Agency representative Joshua Kutryk and Roscosmos cosmonaut Sergey Teteryatnikov lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 11:10 am local time on Thursday. The Falcon 9 rocket's first stage separated as planned and executed a boostback maneuver before landing at SpaceX's Landing Zone 40, while the second stage carried the capsule into orbit, the agency noted.
Historic docking
The Dragon spacecraft docked with the forward port of the station's Harmony module at 7:05 pm Eastern Daylight Time, completing the journey in seven hours and 55 minutes. This marked the fastest launch-to-docking of a US spacecraft in International Space Station history, according to NASA.
Station arrival
Following leak checks and pressurization procedures, the hatch opened at 9:19 pm to allow the four space travelers to enter the orbital outpost. Crew-13 joined the seven members of Expedition 75 already aboard, including NASA astronauts Jessica Meir, Jack Hathaway and Anil Menon, European Space Agency astronaut Sophie Adenot, and Roscosmos cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov, Anna Kikina and Andrey Fedyaev.