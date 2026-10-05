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Türkiye slams Israel's 'Sufa 53 line' activities in Syria's Quneitra

Türkiye slams Israel's 'Sufa 53 line' activities in Syria's Quneitra

Elif Şanlı
14:18, 05/10/2026, MondayU: Update: 14:21, 05/10/2026, Monday
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Türkiye slams Israel's 'Sufa 53 line' activities in Syria's Quneitra
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The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Monday condemned Israel's resumption of activities along the so-called 'Sufa 53 line' in Syria's Quneitra province, calling the move a violation of the 1974 Disengagement Agreement and urging the international community to take decisive action against Tel Aviv's expansionist policies.

Türkiye's Foreign Ministry on Monday strongly condemned Israel's resumption of activities along the so-called "Sufa 53 line" in Syria's Quneitra province, accusing Tel Aviv of eroding the 1974 Disengagement Agreement and attempting to create new
faits accomplis
 in the war-torn country.

Ankara condemns 'expansionist policies'

The ministry issued a statement sharply criticizing Israeli military moves in the occupied territory. "We strongly condemn Israel's erosion of the 1974 Disengagement Agreement by resuming its activities along the so-called 'Sufa 53 line' in Syria's Quneitra province and its attempts to create new faits accomplis in Syria," the ministry said, according to Anadolu Agency. It called on the international community to take effective and decisive steps without delay to end what it described as Tel Aviv's expansionist policies.

Ankara stressed that Israel's actions escalate tensions throughout the region and demanded an immediate withdrawal from occupied Syrian territory. The ministry warned that the resumption of activities along the demarcation line risked further destabilizing the fragile security situation in southern Syria.

Türkiye reaffirms support for Damascus

Ankara underscored its resolute commitment to preserving Syria's sovereignty, political unity, and territorial integrity. Turkish officials said Türkiye would continue working with regional partners to take necessary steps against the occupation and support Damascus in asserting its authority over all Syrian lands.

The statement reflects Türkiye's ongoing diplomatic efforts to counter Israeli military presence in the Golan Heights — territory occupied by Israel since 1967 and annexed in 1981. The 1974 Disengagement Agreement established a buffer zone and separation of forces between the two states following the October War.

Titles :türkiyeisraelsyriaquneitrasufa 53 lineturkish foreign ministry1974 disengagement agreementgolan heights
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