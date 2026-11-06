Home
Türkiye
Local News
Bangsamoro chief minister appoints 19 to Philippines cabinet

Bangsamoro chief minister appoints 19 to Philippines cabinet

Yenişafak English AA
17:46, 06/11/2026, FridayU: Update: 18:04, 06/11/2026, Friday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Bangsamoro chief minister appoints 19 to Philippines cabinet
File photo

Bangsamoro Chief Minister Abdulraof Macacua announced the appointments of 19 officials to lead 15 ministries and key agencies on Thursday, pledging to pursue moral governance as the autonomous region transitions from interim administration to elected government.

Bangsamoro Chief Minister Abdulraof "Sammy Gambar" A. Macacua on Thursday appointed 19 officials to lead ministries and offices of the Philippines' autonomous regional government, marking a key step in organizing the administration following the end of seven years of interim rule.

Cabinet appointments

Macacua named Jimael Salam Salliman to lead the health ministry, Hanie Bud to oversee science and technology, and Jomar Midtimbang to head public order and safety, while reappointing Ubaida Pacasem to finance, Akmad Brahim to environment and natural resources, Jordan Bayam to interior and local government, and Termizie Masahud to transportation and communications. "Today, we mark a defining moment in our history. And I am happy to announce to the Bangsamoro that we have formally constituted the Government of the Day Cabinet with the following appointments," he said.

Transition to autonomy

The chief minister pledged to pursue "moral governance, integrity, and accountability" and sustain the gains of the peace process while ensuring that autonomy benefits reach communities across the region. "The work ahead is immense, but our resolve is greater," he said, adding that the cabinet formation follows the inaugural session of the first elected Bangsamoro Parliament.

Macacua was elected chief minister last month, ending more than seven years of interim administration initially led by Murad Ebrahim, chairman of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF). The vote marked a milestone in the decades-long peace process that produced the 2014 Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro and the 2019 establishment of the autonomous region.

Titles :abdulraof macacuabangsamorophilippinesbarmmmoro islamic liberation frontmilfmuslim mindanaopeace processautonomous region
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026