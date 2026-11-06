Bangsamoro chief minister appoints 19 to Philippines cabinet

Bangsamoro Chief Minister Abdulraof "Sammy Gambar" A. Macacua on Thursday appointed 19 officials to lead ministries and offices of the Philippines' autonomous regional government, marking a key step in organizing the administration following the end of seven years of interim rule.

Cabinet appointments

Macacua named Jimael Salam Salliman to lead the health ministry, Hanie Bud to oversee science and technology, and Jomar Midtimbang to head public order and safety, while reappointing Ubaida Pacasem to finance, Akmad Brahim to environment and natural resources, Jordan Bayam to interior and local government, and Termizie Masahud to transportation and communications. "Today, we mark a defining moment in our history. And I am happy to announce to the Bangsamoro that we have formally constituted the Government of the Day Cabinet with the following appointments," he said.

Transition to autonomy

The chief minister pledged to pursue "moral governance, integrity, and accountability" and sustain the gains of the peace process while ensuring that autonomy benefits reach communities across the region. "The work ahead is immense, but our resolve is greater," he said, adding that the cabinet formation follows the inaugural session of the first elected Bangsamoro Parliament.

Macacua was elected chief minister last month, ending more than seven years of interim administration initially led by Murad Ebrahim, chairman of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF). The vote marked a milestone in the decades-long peace process that produced the 2014 Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro and the 2019 establishment of the autonomous region.