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Pakistan school roof collapse leaves 35 dead in Peshawar

Pakistan school roof collapse leaves 35 dead in Peshawar

15:03, 15/10/2026, Thursday
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Pakistan school roof collapse leaves 35 dead in Peshawar
School roof collapse in Pakistan

The roof of a private school collapsed in northwestern Pakistan's Peshawar on Thursday, killing at least 35 people — most of them children under 13 — while injuring 20 others, as rescue teams completed operations and authorities arrested the owner for investigation, according to local officials.

The roof of an upper floor at the Al-Khair Education Center gave way onto a first-floor classroom in Peshawar on Thursday, killing at least 35 people including dozens of children under 13 and one female teacher, according to hospital officials and local broadcaster Geo News. A rescue official told the outlet that the structural failure occurred when the upper floor collapsed onto the first-floor roof, which then caved in on students seated in their classrooms.

Capital City Police Officer Mian Saeed confirmed that the owner of the private school has been arrested following the incident. Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the collapse and whether building codes were violated.

Rescue operations conclude

The administration of Lady Reading Hospital stated that 20 children were injured in the disaster and received treatment. Rescue 1122 Peshawar reported earlier that teams had pulled 47 children from the rubble and transported them to medical facilities across the city.

Officials indicated that the rescue operation was nearly complete, with 95 percent of the debris cleared by Thursday evening. Search efforts continued for any children who might remain trapped beneath the rubble, though hopes of finding survivors dimmed as the operation wound down.

Building safety concerns

Building collapses remain frequent across Pakistan, largely due to lax safety regulations and the widespread use of poor-quality construction materials. Thursday's disaster highlights ongoing concerns about structural integrity in educational facilities across the country.

In June, 14 children died when the roof of a private tuition center collapsed in Lahore, according to previous reports. That disaster, like the Peshawar incident, raised questions about enforcement of building codes and the safety of schools in densely populated urban areas.

Titles :pakistanpeshawarschool collapsebuilding safetyal-khair education centerrescue 1122lady reading hospital
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