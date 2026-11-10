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Azerbaijan extends condolences to Türkiye after Izmir factory blast

Yenişafak English AA10:10, 10/11/2026, TuesdayG: Update: 10:45, 10/11/2026, Tuesday
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The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry on Monday extended its deepest condolences to Türkiye following a deadly explosion at a steel factory in the Aegean city of Izmir, as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan confirmed that 16 workers were killed and 13 others injured in the industrial accident.

Condolences from Baku

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry on Monday extended its deepest condolences to Türkiye following a deadly explosion at a steel factory in the Aegean city of Izmir that killed 16 workers and injured 13 others. In a written statement, the ministry said it was deeply saddened by the tragedy. "We offer our deepest condolences to the state and people of brotherly Türkiye in connection with this tragedy," the ministry said.

Crane collapse caused blast

Izmir Governor Suleyman Elban said the blast occurred during a boiler replacement procedure when an overhead crane collapsed, sending debris into an electric arc furnace and triggering the explosion. Emergency services responded immediately to the scene, where rescue operations were carried out alongside firefighting and medical teams.

President orders investigation

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan later confirmed that 16 people were killed and 13 others injured in the blast. He said investigations had been launched to determine "the cause and circumstances of this tragic incident, which has deeply saddened our nation, as well as any negligence and those responsible."

Titles :azerbaijantürkiyeizmirrecep tayyip erdogansuleyman elbanfactory explosionindustrial accident
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Azerbaijan extends condolences to Türkiye after Izmir factory blast
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