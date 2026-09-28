Türkiye to spotlight cybersecurity capabilities at ISC 2026

Organized by the Information Security Association in cooperation with Türkiye’s Cyber Security Directorate, the annual conference will be held under the theme “Cyber Wars in the New World Order.” The event has been organized since 2007 and will examine how rapidly evolving digital threats are affecting national security and defense.

The program will cover cyber resilience and deterrence, platform security and cyber espionage amid global competition. Experts and academics will also assess changes in the defense industry and the growing role of artificial intelligence in cybersecurity.

Türkiye’s cybersecurity capacity in focus

Mustafa Alkan, head of the Information Security Association, said the conference has become a forum for sharing research in information security while connecting universities, government bodies and the private sector.

“We’ve chosen cyber warfare this year as our main theme,” Alkan said, pointing to the growing importance of digital capabilities in national defense.

He argued that cybersecurity has become increasingly central as conflicts expand beyond conventional battlefields. According to Alkan, the continuous nature of cyber operations and the difficulty of identifying their origin, intended targets and possible effects make cyber warfare a particularly complex security domain.

Experts to discuss emerging threats and strategies

The first day of ISC 2026 will feature discussions on policies, projects, initiatives and strategies needed to address emerging cybersecurity challenges. Academic research submitted to the conference will be presented on the second day.

Alkan said the event is intended to strengthen understanding of information security and cryptology while supporting scientific research and cooperation among institutions and sectors. He also highlighted the conference’s role in developing Türkiye’s cybersecurity workforce.

Broad institutional support for ISC 2026

The conference will receive support from Türkiye’s Transport and Infrastructure Ministry, Industry and Technology Ministry, Defense Industries Agency, Information and Communications Technologies Authority and several leading universities, including Gazi University, Middle East Technical University, Istanbul Technical University, TOBB University of Economics and Technology, Ankara University and Hacettepe University.

The National Intelligence Academy and IEEE Türkiye are also among the supporting institutions. Seven award categories will recognize individuals, institutions and organizations for contributions to the cybersecurity field.

Free registration open to participants

ISC 2026 is open to the public and attendance is free. Registration is available through the conference website at https://iscturkiye.com/.

Organizers reported that almost 3,000 people from the public and private sectors registered for last year’s conference, with roughly 2,000 ultimately attending. Alkan said the organizers anticipate strong participation again this year.