Home
World
Middle East
Egypt demands 'immediate' halt to attacks on Saudi Arabia in Iran call

Egypt demands 'immediate' halt to attacks on Saudi Arabia in Iran call

Elif Şanlı
14:59, 13/10/2026, TuesdayU: Update: 15:00, 13/10/2026, Tuesday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Egypt demands 'immediate' halt to attacks on Saudi Arabia in Iran call
Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty told his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi that there is no justification for strikes targeting Saudi territory, urging Tehran to support immediate de-escalation after a recent Houthi attack on Riyadh's airport killed 13 people and wounded 309.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty on Tuesday said there must be an immediate halt to all attacks targeting Saudi Arabia during a phone call with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, warning that continued strikes risk further regional instability.

Diplomatic outreach

Abdelatty told Araghchi that "There is no justification for these attacks and they cannot be accepted," according to a statement from Cairo's Foreign Ministry. The two ministers discussed rapidly evolving regional tensions and diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the crisis, the ministry said.

Push for dialogue

The Egyptian minister said reducing tensions and containing regional escalation is essential because of its negative repercussions for security and stability across the region. He also called for "prioritizing political and diplomatic solutions and returning to negotiations and dialogue between Iran and the US," describing diplomacy as the "only path" to preventing further instability.

Regional condemnation

The call came days after Türkiye, Egypt, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia issued a joint statement Sunday condemning the attacks and reaffirming support for Riyadh’s legitimate measures to counter them. The statement followed a Houthi attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh that killed 13 people and injured 309 others.

Yemen conflict background

Yemen has been engulfed in conflict since the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa and several provinces in September 2014, prompting a Saudi-led coalition to intervene in March 2015 in support of the internationally recognized Yemeni government. Saudi Arabia has faced a series of attacks on airports and civilian facilities since July, when an escalating military confrontation shattered a period of relative calm that followed a UN-brokered truce in April 2022.

Titles :badr abdelattyabbas araghchisaudi arabiairanyemen conflicthouthi attacksmiddle east diplomacytürkiye
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026