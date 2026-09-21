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Erdoğan meets Vietnamese president in New York

Erdoğan meets Vietnamese president in New York

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21:26, 21/09/2026, MondayU: Update: 23:38, 21/09/2026, Monday
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Erdoğan meets Vietnamese president in New York
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Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meets with his Vietnamese counterpart To Lam at the Turkish House (Turkevi) on the sidelines of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, United States, on September 21, 2026.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held closed-door talks with his Vietnamese counterpart To Lam on Monday in New York on the sidelines of the 81st UN General Assembly session, marking another engagement in bilateral relations dating back to 1978.

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met with Vietnamese President To Lam on Monday in New York for closed-door talks held on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, according to diplomatic sources.

Closed-door meeting

No information has been released regarding the specific content of the discussions between the two leaders, according to official sources. The encounter took place as both heads of state attended the annual gathering of world leaders at the UN headquarters in New York.

Diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Vietnam were established on June 7, 1978, marking over four decades of bilateral engagement. The two nations have maintained cooperation across various sectors in the years since, with high-level meetings between the leaders remaining relatively infrequent.

UN General Assembly session

The 81st session of the UN General Assembly opened earlier this month in New York, drawing dozens of world leaders for annual diplomatic consultations. Erdoğan's schedule includes several bilateral meetings with counterparts during his visit to the United States.

Titles :recep tayyip erdoğanto lamnew yorkun general assemblyvietnamtürkiyediplomatic relations81st un session
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