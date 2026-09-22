Russia's Federal Security Service on Monday imposed temporary movement restrictions along part of the country's border with Estonia, instituting a 10-day curfew in the Kingisepp and Slantsevsky districts to "prevent violations of border and migration regulations" and "protect aquatic biological resources," according to Estonian public broadcaster ERR. The restrictions prohibit small vessels from traveling on the section of the Narva River between the Bolshaya Cheryomukha and Kryusha rivers, the FSB's border directorate for St. Petersburg and the Leningrad region said.

A ban on nighttime movement outside populated areas within a five-kilometer zone along the border is also in force in the two districts. Hunting and carrying firearms are prohibited in the restricted area during the curfew period from Sept. 16 to 26, according to the FSB.

Tallinn cites lack of advance notice

Andris Viltsin, Tallinn's border representative on the Estonian-Russian border, said the Police and Border Guard Board had previously been aware of plans for such restrictions for a certain period in several areas bordering Estonia. Russian border authorities did not notify the PPA of the restrictions in advance, he added.

"The Russian side has imposed measures like these from time to time depending on the situation. It is not routine, but neither is it anything particularly extraordinary," Viltsin said. The curfew applies to the Kingisepp and Slantsevsky districts in Russia's northwestern Leningrad region.