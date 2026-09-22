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Iranian FM, UN chief discuss peace efforts at General Assembly

Iranian FM, UN chief discuss peace efforts at General Assembly

Elif Şanlı
14:45, 22/09/2026, TuesdayU: Update: 14:48, 22/09/2026, Tuesday
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Iranian FM, UN chief discuss peace efforts at General Assembly
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held telephone talks with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres after arriving in New York for the 81st General Assembly session, state media reported on Tuesday. Araghchi told reporters that Tehran aims to use the United Nations platform to defend the rights and interests of the Iranian people following what he described as a "cowardly war" waged by the US and Israel.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi spoke with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres by telephone on Tuesday following his arrival in New York for the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, according to the state-run IRNA news agency. The two officials discussed items on the assembly's agenda and exchanged views on Guterres' efforts to advance international peace and security, IRNA reported. Araghchi arrived in the city on Monday evening at the head of a diplomatic delegation to participate in the annual diplomatic gathering.

Tehran's UN objectives

Speaking to Iranian reporters at the start of his visit, Araghchi said Tehran's primary objective is to utilize the United Nations as a major international platform to defend what he described as the "rights, interests and legitimate claims of the Iranian people." He noted that the visit comes in the aftermath of what he called a "cowardly war" launched against Iran by the United States and Israel alongside subsequent developments. The foreign minister emphasized that the UN remains the world's largest international forum, providing countries with an essential platform to present their positions and messages to the global community.

Criticism of Western stance

Araghchi criticized what he characterized as a growing loss of trust in the United Nations, accusing certain countries of acting "without regard for international institutions, international law or the collective human conscience." He specifically accused Western nations of failing to seriously condemn Israeli "crimes" committed in Palestine, Gaza, Lebanon and Iran.

Restoring trust in the UN constitutes an "important discussion," he said, adding that the General Assembly offers a crucial opportunity to examine both how that trust has been eroded and how it might be rebuilt. The General Debate opened on Tuesday and is set to continue through September 28 at UN headquarters under the theme, "Restoring trust, managing transformation: A United Nations that delivers for all."

Titles :abbas araghchiantonio guterresun general assemblynew yorkiranun secretary-generalmiddle east
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