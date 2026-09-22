



Saudi-led coalition warplanes hit the strategic Red Sea port city of Mokha on Tuesday, killing at least six civilians including two children and a woman, according to the Houthi-affiliated Saba news agency. The agency said the strikes also wounded eight other people, among them a child and a woman.

"Six civilians, including two children and a woman, were killed and eight others, including a child and a woman, were injured in Saudi-led airstrikes on Mokha," Saba reported, citing local medical sources. The port city lies on Yemen's western coast and has been a key battleground throughout the nine-year conflict.

Cross-border tensions escalate

The reported airstrikes follow a series of Houthi drone and ballistic missile attacks targeting the Saudi capital Riyadh and energy facilities along the country's Red Sea coast in recent days. The Iran-backed group has intensified cross-border operations against the Kingdom as negotiations to end the war remain stalled.

The Houthis have been fighting Yemen's internationally recognized government since 2014, with Saudi Arabia leading a military coalition in support of government forces. The war has killed tens of thousands of people and triggered one of the world's worst humanitarian crises, according to the United Nations.