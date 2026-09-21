



President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will take the podium as the fourth speaker on Tuesday during the opening day of the UN General Assembly's 81st high-level session, delivering remarks that are expected to center on Israel's conduct in the Gaza Strip and the urgency of recognizing Palestinian statehood. The address will mark his 16th appearance before the General Assembly, according to diplomatic sources. He is also expected to address potential international measures against Israel during his speech.

Brazil traditionally opens the General Debate as it has since 1955, followed by the host country, the United States, and then Jordan before Erdoğan takes the floor. Heads of state and government from member states will outline their priorities before the Assembly Hall's gilded backdrop throughout the week-long diplomatic gathering.

Bilateral meetings and climate diplomacy

During his visit to New York, Erdoğan will hold bilateral talks with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and meet with various heads of state and government, according to the presidential schedule. He is also set to attend events with citizens of Türkiye residing in the US, business leaders from Türkiye and the US and representatives from think tanks.

He will deliver remarks at the UN secretary-general's Climate Summit on Wednesday, one day after his General Assembly address. In November, Türkiye is set to host the UN's annual Climate Change Summit, known as COP31, in the Mediterranean city of Antalya.