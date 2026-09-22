Home
World
Middle East
Israel orders removal of vegetation, trees from 340 dunams of Palestinian land

Israel orders removal of vegetation, trees from 340 dunams of Palestinian land

Elif Şanlı
14:22, 22/09/2026, TuesdayU: Update: 14:30, 22/09/2026, Tuesday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Israel orders removal of vegetation, trees from 340 dunams of Palestinian land
File photo

The Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission said Israeli military orders target 339 dunams of agricultural land across Jenin, Qabatiya and Ramallah, imposing deadlines as short as 12 hours that leave landowners unable to file timely objections ahead of the critical olive harvest season.

The Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission on Tuesday announced that Israeli authorities had issued three separate military orders to clear wild vegetation and uproot trees from approximately 339 dunams (83.8 acres) of privately owned Palestinian land located in the northern and central West Bank, according to a statement released by the commission. The directive covers agricultural areas in Jenin and Qabatiya in the northern West Bank as well as Beit Rima in the Ramallah and Al-Bireh governorate, with the commission warning that the measures employ a security designation to facilitate rapid land clearance.

One order targets 178.71 dunams (44.2 acres) in Jenin and Qabatiya and mandates the removal of olive trees and wild growth, while a second order covers an additional 128.77 dunams (31.8 acres) in the same districts. A third military order focuses on two distinct areas in Beit Rima totaling 31.538 dunams (7.8 acres), with approximately 10 dunams overlapping with land classified as Area B under the Oslo Accords. Under the 1995 Oslo II agreement, Area B falls under Palestinian civil control and Israeli security control, while Area C — comprising roughly 60 percent of the West Bank — remains under full Israeli military administration.

Deadlines prevent effective legal challenges

The commission criticized the compressed timeline for objections, stating that landowners receive minimal opportunity to contest the measures before execution. "The order gives landowners seven days to file objections, but the period begins after the measure is implemented rather than beforehand," the commission said. A separate directive imposes a 12-hour window for the removal of vegetation and olive trees, further constraining the ability of Palestinian farmers to respond.

"The order also limits the period for filing objections to 12 hours after the tour," the commission added. "The short deadlines, particularly the 12-hour period, significantly limit landowners' ability to object before damage occurs." The body emphasized that the danger extends beyond the physical area affected, noting that the classification of the clearance as a security measure allows for rapid alterations to the landscape without standard procedural safeguards.

Clearance coincides with olive harvest season

The military orders arrive as Palestinian farmers prepare for the annual olive harvest, which typically commences after mid-October and represents a critical economic and cultural period for rural communities. "The danger posed by the orders extends beyond the size of the targeted areas to the nature of the measures, which allow rapid changes to the land and the removal of vegetation and trees under a 'security' designation," the commission stated. "Maps attached to the orders show that contiguous blocks of agricultural land are being targeted," the commission added.

The body called for immediate field monitoring to determine the exact number of trees slated for destruction and to identify specific properties falling within the designated boundaries. Last month, Israeli forces issued similar military orders to clear approximately 310 dunams (76.6 acres) in Jenin governorate, according to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa. Since October 2023, the Israeli military and settlers have intensified operations across the occupied West Bank, including home demolitions, arbitrary arrests, and the bulldozing of agricultural terrain alongside illegal settlement expansion.

Titles :west bankjeninqabatiyaramallahbeit rimaoslo accordsolive harvestisraeli military orders
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026